Motorist racially abused in road rage incident in Spalding

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road rage incident where a motorist was racially abused.

At 8.36pm on Tuesday, January 29, officers received a report that one motorist verbally abused another, which included racially offensive language.

This happened on Wygate Park in Spalding.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and in particular anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of this area at around 8.30pm on January 29.

Anyone with any information can call us on 101, quoting incident number 396 0f January 29 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk- please remember to put the reference 326 of January 29 in the subject box.