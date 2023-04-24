Motorist caught speeding at 101mph avoids ban at Peterborough Magistrates' Court

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

April 13

Tunde Barlea (27) of Hillburn Road, Wisbech

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 35 days

April 14

William Tollemache (56) of Barbauld Road, Stoke Newington

Guilty plea to speeding (53mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £133, victim surcharge £41, costs £90. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

April 17

Marian Badea (22) of Copenhagen Close, Luton

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with an unrestrained passenger

Fined £303, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for 12 months

Jason Bannie (41) of Chepstow Avenue, Hornchurch

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £44. Three points on licence

Andrew Bullock (45) of Edinburgh Square, Bassingbourne

Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £184, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Alina Buzdugan (25) of Crown Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (53mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £44. Three points on licence

Telu Conacel (49) of Newcastle Avenue, Worksop

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £110. Six points on licence

Natasha Lord (43) of Rose Meadow Park, Wilburton

Found guilty of speeding (57mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence

Jamie Anderson (19) of Chestnut Lane, Littleport

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver x3

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for six months

Annija Venediktova (26) of Peveril Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (45mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £44. Three points on licence

Kirsty Archer (43) of The Green, Edinburgh

Guilty plea to speeding (60mph in a 50mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (59mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £160, costs £110. Six points on licence

Daren Bulman (45) of Millers Close, Staines-Upon-Thames

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for six months

Eliot Crace (52) of The Thatchers, Bishop’s Stortford

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £176, victim surcharge £70, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Christos Gleridis (38) of Wentworth Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (101mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £160, costs £110. Six points on licence

Jan Pitigoi (26) of Dickens Street, Peterborough

Guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £220, victim surcharge £88, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for six months

Madison Triggs (29) of Old Station Road, Ramsey

Guilty plea to speeding (89mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £44. Three points on licence

Denys Kay (59) of Low Street, Swinefleet

Guilty plea to speeding (66mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £160, costs £110. Six points on licence

April 18

Lewis Hall (31) of Thurlow Court, Lincoln

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle exceeding the maximum weight

Fined £729, victim surcharge £194, costs £98

Viktoras Martinaitis, of Alma Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle in Whiston Close

Fined £220, victim surcharge £88, costs £372

Alain Nantchouang, of Clayton, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Clayton

Fined £220, victim surcharge £88, costs £369

Planet Gardening Ltd, of Ickwell Road, Upper Caldecote

Found guilty of driving a vehicle when the maximum weight was equalled

Fined £1,760, victim surcharge £176, costs £313

SG Haulage Ltd, of Lucy Tower Street, Lincoln

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle when the maximum weight was exceeded

Fined £2846, victim surcharge £194, costs £895

Sergejs Trafimovs (42) of Reynolds Close, Biggleswade

Found guilty of driving a vehicle when the maximum weight was equalled

Fined £880, victim surcharge £352, costs £219

Peter Holub (40) of All Saints Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to take measures to secure a transfer of household waste was to an authorised person

Fined £66, victim surcharge £26, costs £391

Dreamz Ink Ltd, Padholme Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of displaying an advertising banner in contravention of regulations x3

Fined £1,320, victim surcharge £528, costs £530

Toni Steels, of Mendip Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to permitted the submission of controlled waste at Mendip Grove