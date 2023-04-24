Motorist caught speeding at 101mph avoids ban at Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates’ Coyurt
April 13
Tunde Barlea (27) of Hillburn Road, Wisbech
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 35 days
April 14
William Tollemache (56) of Barbauld Road, Stoke Newington
Guilty plea to speeding (53mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £133, victim surcharge £41, costs £90. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
April 17
Marian Badea (22) of Copenhagen Close, Luton
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with an unrestrained passenger
Fined £303, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for 12 months
Jason Bannie (41) of Chepstow Avenue, Hornchurch
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £44. Three points on licence
Andrew Bullock (45) of Edinburgh Square, Bassingbourne
Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £184, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Alina Buzdugan (25) of Crown Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (53mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £44. Three points on licence
Telu Conacel (49) of Newcastle Avenue, Worksop
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £110. Six points on licence
Natasha Lord (43) of Rose Meadow Park, Wilburton
Found guilty of speeding (57mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence
Jamie Anderson (19) of Chestnut Lane, Littleport
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver x3
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for six months
Annija Venediktova (26) of Peveril Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (45mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £44. Three points on licence
Kirsty Archer (43) of The Green, Edinburgh
Guilty plea to speeding (60mph in a 50mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (59mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £160, costs £110. Six points on licence
Daren Bulman (45) of Millers Close, Staines-Upon-Thames
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for six months
Eliot Crace (52) of The Thatchers, Bishop’s Stortford
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £176, victim surcharge £70, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Christos Gleridis (38) of Wentworth Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (101mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £160, costs £110. Six points on licence
Jan Pitigoi (26) of Dickens Street, Peterborough
Guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £220, victim surcharge £88, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for six months
Madison Triggs (29) of Old Station Road, Ramsey
Guilty plea to speeding (89mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £44. Three points on licence
Denys Kay (59) of Low Street, Swinefleet
Guilty plea to speeding (66mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £160, costs £110. Six points on licence
April 18
Lewis Hall (31) of Thurlow Court, Lincoln
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle exceeding the maximum weight
Fined £729, victim surcharge £194, costs £98
Viktoras Martinaitis, of Alma Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle in Whiston Close
Fined £220, victim surcharge £88, costs £372
Alain Nantchouang, of Clayton, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Clayton
Fined £220, victim surcharge £88, costs £369
Planet Gardening Ltd, of Ickwell Road, Upper Caldecote
Found guilty of driving a vehicle when the maximum weight was equalled
Fined £1,760, victim surcharge £176, costs £313
SG Haulage Ltd, of Lucy Tower Street, Lincoln
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle when the maximum weight was exceeded
Fined £2846, victim surcharge £194, costs £895
Sergejs Trafimovs (42) of Reynolds Close, Biggleswade
Found guilty of driving a vehicle when the maximum weight was equalled
Fined £880, victim surcharge £352, costs £219
Peter Holub (40) of All Saints Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to take measures to secure a transfer of household waste was to an authorised person
Fined £66, victim surcharge £26, costs £391
Dreamz Ink Ltd, Padholme Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of displaying an advertising banner in contravention of regulations x3
Fined £1,320, victim surcharge £528, costs £530
Toni Steels, of Mendip Grove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to permitted the submission of controlled waste at Mendip Grove
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £316