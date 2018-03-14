More Peterborough cyclists and litterers NAMED AND SHAMED amidst calls for bigger Bridge Street fines

The leader of Peterborough City Council has called for bigger fines to be handed out to Bridge Street cyclists - after 18 were ordered to pay more than £400 at court.

A total of 20 people who were caught cycling down the city centre street were fined at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday - although only two turned up.

The 18 who did not were given a £220 fine, and ordered to pay costs of £180 and a £30 victim surcharge - a total of £430 - after they were found guilty in their absence.

But despite being hit heavily in their pockets, council leader John Holdich said: “Personally, I would like to see a bigger penalty - it is a pedestrianised area, people know they should not be doing it.

“If you pay the fine when you are caught it is much less. Pay up.”

The cyclists who were given the £430 penalty were: Christian Dndu, of Eastfield Road, Marius Marteckas of Mewburn, Constantin Nistodie of Chester Road, David Patten, of Huntley Road, Daniel Potter of Ledham, Florain Alexe of Pymroyd, Huddersfield, Vytautas Briaua of Palmerston Road, Kotryna Dotryte of Exeter Road, Matthew Elsom, of Watergall Road, Luis Fernandes, of Woottan Avenue, Jason Garton, of Orchard Mews, Matthew Goddard of Brudenell, Dainius Kasilialiskis of Lavender Crescent, Mateusz Morzinski of Figtree Walk, Marius Murkaska of Mayors Walk, Sukhpal Singhlanda of Dry Leys, Vytautas Sudeikis of Duke Street and Fern Sullivan of Fen View.

Thomas Mann, of Shortfen appeared in court and pleaded guilty. He was fined £40, and ordered to pay costs of £150 and a surcharge of £30.

Agata Pawluk, of Miller Way, also attended and pleaded guilty. She was fined £50 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £30.

A number of people caught littering were also given the £430 penalty after being found guilty in their absence.

They were: Maria De Sousa of Pettit Way, Boston, Manuel Maia, of Cromwell Road, Marian Stan, of Russell Street and Daniel Westlea, of St Mary’s Court.

Ricky Coe, of Oundle Road, appeared in court where he pleaded guilty. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.