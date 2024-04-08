Met Police issue appeal after crowd violence during Peterborough United's Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final against Wycombe Wanderers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Metropolitan Police have appealed for witnesses after footage emerged on social media showing violence during the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
A video posted on X, showed a fight breaking out between a small number of Posh in the top tier of Wembley on Sunday.
During the course of the incident, Posh opened the scoring.
The Met Police has confirmed that it is aware of footage circulating online and that enquiries are ongoing.
No arrests have been made at this stage and no injuries reported.
A statement from the force said: “Police were notified of a fight at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 7 April, during the EFL Trophy Final between Peterborough and Wycombe.
“Officers are also aware of social media footage.
“There were no injuries reported.
“Enquiries are ongoing and any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 1307/7APR.
“There have been no arrests.”
One witness told the Peterborough Telegraph: "I saw a group of men acting aggressively towards stewards after being told they could not bring beer into the seating areas.
"One of this group then fell onto the row in front and a fight broke out.
“I had to move as quickly as I could out of the way and so did young children nearby.
"It took a while for this to be contained.
"This happened just before the first goal. I left as I was shook up and I did not feel safe and I was not enjoying the atmosphere. I left. I missed the trophy presentation.”