Mercedes seized after man caught driving with no insurance twice in a week

Police seized a Mercedes after a man was caught driving with no insurance for the second time in just a week.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 4:58 am

Officers were on patrol in March over the weekend when they spotted the black Mercedes.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “The driver tried to give a false name but unfortunately for him, one of our officers recongised him after seizing another vehicle from him just last week‍♂️. Not a wise move!

“Needless to say, he soon admitted who he was and has been reported for all offences and his vehicle seized… again!”

The Mercedes was seized by police