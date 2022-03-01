Mercedes seized after man caught driving with no insurance twice in a week
Police seized a Mercedes after a man was caught driving with no insurance for the second time in just a week.
Officers were on patrol in March over the weekend when they spotted the black Mercedes.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “The driver tried to give a false name but unfortunately for him, one of our officers recongised him after seizing another vehicle from him just last week♂️. Not a wise move!
“Needless to say, he soon admitted who he was and has been reported for all offences and his vehicle seized… again!”