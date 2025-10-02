Men who attended major Cambridgeshire hare coursing event that caused disruption and disorder in county fined

Two men who attended a large scale hare coursing event in Cambridgeshire that caused disorder have been fined at court.

Peterborough Magistrates Court heard around 30 people attended the event on Saturday, January 25.

The events, which included reports of hare coursing, criminal damage, and dangerous driving, caused significant disruption and concern in communities including Fordham, Ely, Prickwillow, Littleport, Welney, Chatteris, March, Wimblington and Doddington.

Two men were sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 1, after they pleaded guilty to attending a hare coursing event.

Francie Doherty (left) and Levi Lee (right)

There was no suggestion that either Francie Doherty, 47, of Gipsy Lane, Wellingborough, or Levi Lee, 36, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, took part in hare coursing or the disorder that took place during the day.

Both men said they did not drive to the event, and they did not take part in the hare coursing itself.

What is hare coursing?

Hare coursing is the illegal practice of using sighthounds—dogs that hunt by sight—to chase, catch, and kill hares across farmland, often involving large groups of people, illegal gambling, and trespassing.

It was banned in the UK under the Hunting Act 2004.

The dogs used are typically sighthounds, such as greyhounds and lurchers, which chase the hare by speed and sight rather than by scent.

The sentencing

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court was told both had convictions for crimes relating to hare coursing – but they were of some age.

Sentencing, District Judge Ken Sheraton told the pair: “This was a large scale enterprise, where in excess of 30 people turned up to take part and observe a hare coursing event.

"I have seen statements of people who were distressed by the actions of that group, and I have seen photographs of the damage caused to the fields by vehicles.”

Both men were fined £500, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 victim surcharge. They were also both given Criminal Behaviour Orders for three years.

Judge Sheraton said he had powers to disqualify the men from driving, but said in his judgement, it was not needed in this case.

Detective Inspector Matthew Selves, who led the investigation, said: “This is a significant milestone in our efforts to tackle hare coursing and rural crime. These CBOs are believed to be the first of their kind in the country, setting a strong precedent for how seriously this type of offending is being taken. We hope this sends a clear message to others who think they can disrupt our rural communities without consequence.”

The CBO prohibits them from:

Entering or being present on any part of private or agricultural land within England and Wales, without the written permission of the owner, which can be presented to an officer upon request.

(For Levi Lee only) Driving any vehicle with a sighthound breed dog, whilst outside of a five mile radius of his home address, unless for a pre-arranged veterinary appointment, proof of appointment to be provided to an officer upon request.

A number of other men have also been charged in connection with the events, with court cases ongoing.