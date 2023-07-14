Men seriously injured in assault outside Boots in Long Causeway, Peterborough
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after two men were seriously hurt in an attack outside a chemist in Peterborough city centre.
The attack took place between 3.25am and 3.30am on Sunday, 25 June outside Boots Chemist on Long Causeway.
Cambridgeshire Police said that the two victims, aged 24 and 27, suffered serious injuries which required hospital treatment. They have now been discharged.
Now police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with the attack – and are urging witnesses to get in touch to help the investigation.
Anyone who has any information, or who recognises the man, is urged to contact police via their web chat service, quoting crime reference 35/47101/23, or call 101 if you do not have internet access. Always dial 999 in an emergency.