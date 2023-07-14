News you can trust since 1948
Men seriously injured in assault outside Boots in Long Causeway, Peterborough

Police release CCTV image of man they want to trace in connection with attack which happened in early hours of the morning
By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 09:42 BST

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after two men were seriously hurt in an attack outside a chemist in Peterborough city centre.

The attack took place between 3.25am and 3.30am on Sunday, 25 June outside Boots Chemist on Long Causeway.

Cambridgeshire Police said that the two victims, aged 24 and 27, suffered serious injuries which required hospital treatment. They have now been discharged.

Police are looking to trace this man in connection with the attackPolice are looking to trace this man in connection with the attack
Police are looking to trace this man in connection with the attack
Now police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with the attack – and are urging witnesses to get in touch to help the investigation.

Anyone who has any information, or who recognises the man, is urged to contact police via their web chat service, quoting crime reference 35/47101/23, or call 101 if you do not have internet access. Always dial 999 in an emergency.