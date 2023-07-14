Police have launched a CCTV appeal after two men were seriously hurt in an attack outside a chemist in Peterborough city centre.

The attack took place between 3.25am and 3.30am on Sunday, 25 June outside Boots Chemist on Long Causeway.

Cambridgeshire Police said that the two victims, aged 24 and 27, suffered serious injuries which required hospital treatment. They have now been discharged.

Police are looking to trace this man in connection with the attack

Now police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with the attack – and are urging witnesses to get in touch to help the investigation.