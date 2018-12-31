Men seriously hurt in Peterborough machete attack

A man remains in hospital after being attacked with a machete in a Peterborough street.

Police were called to the incident in Greenham, Bretton at just after midnight on Saturday (December 29).

A man with a machete had assaulted three men. Two of the men suffered serious, but not life threatening injuries, and one remains in hospital.

An 18-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of assaulting three people, possessing an offensive weapon and assaulting a police officer. He was released on conditional bail to return on 24 January.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.