Men jailed over £1.8 million Warboys cannabis factory

Two men who were caught growing cannabis worth an estimated £1.8 million on an industrial estate near Warboys have been jailed.

Paulin Prenga, 28, and Sajmir Basha, 29, were arrested when officers raided a unit at Warboys Airfield Industrial Estate on 13 February.

Paulin Prenga (l) and Sajmir Basha (r)

When searching the site officers found more than 2,000 cannabis plants and living accommodation where the pair were staying.

Prenga and Basha, both of no fixed abode, admitted production of cannabis.

Yesterday (14 March) at Peterborough Crown Court, Prenga was sentenced to two years in jail and Basha a year and eight months.

DC Hannah Moore said: “This really was cannabis production on an industrial scale. The warrant happened largely thanks to information from the public; intelligence such as this is vital in our efforts to tackle the supply of drugs in the county.”

The drugs found at the scene

Information about drug dealing can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

