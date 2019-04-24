Men in Mercedes being pursued by police in Peterborough flee after crashing

Occupants of a Mercedes being pursued by police fled after crashing.

Police were pursuing the car this afternoon from around 3.20pm after it was suspected of being involved in a crime and had not stopped for officers.

A police car being recovered

A police spokeswoman said the Mercedes crashed on Monument Street, between Broadway and Eastfield Road, and that three men made off from the vehicle.

A police car was also involved in a collision, although the spokeswoman said she was unsure if that was with the Mercedes or separately.

Both cars have been recovered and no arrests have been made at this stage.