Men charged over Peterborough stabbing

Two men have been charged in connection with a stabbing in Peterborough.

Donald Muns, (23), of Deerleap in Peterborough and Kyle Gilligan, (25), of no known address, have been charged with wounding with intent in connection with the incident, which happened outside the Premier shop, in Tyesdale, Bretton at about 2.30pm on Tuesday, July 16.

A man, aged in his 50s, had suffered two stab wounds to his back. He was taken to hospital, but discharged later that day.

Muns and Gilligan appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A 21-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of using threatening behaviour with intent and has been released on bail until 15 August.