Men charged after police called to Peterborough burglary

Police released pictures from the scene

Police were called at 12.48pm yesterday (29 December) to reports of suspicious activity in an unoccupied property in Ring’s End, Guyhirn.

Following the reports, two men were arrested.

Jason Bywater, 54, and Craig Stark, 38, both of Chatteris have since been charged with burglary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police released pictures from the scene

Stark has been remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (December 30). Bywater has been released on bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on February 25 next year.