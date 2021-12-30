Men charged after police called to Peterborough burglary
Two men have been charged after police were called to a burglary in Peterborough.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 12:26 pm
Police were called at 12.48pm yesterday (29 December) to reports of suspicious activity in an unoccupied property in Ring’s End, Guyhirn.
Following the reports, two men were arrested.
Jason Bywater, 54, and Craig Stark, 38, both of Chatteris have since been charged with burglary.
Stark has been remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (December 30). Bywater has been released on bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on February 25 next year.
Police said all the property had been recovered, and a suspected getaway car has been seized.