Men arrested over violence in Peterborough street bailed by police

By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Mar 2025, 10:41 BST

Six people were arrested in connection with incident

Six people arrested over violence that broke out in a Peterborough street have been bailed by police.

The five men and one 17-year-old boy were all arrested in connection with an incident in St Paul’s Road on Monday afternoon (March 17). Police received reports of a small group of men fighting with weapons at around 2.20pm.

A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Six people were arrested in connection with the incident

Following the incident, a 40-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested in Lincoln Road on suspicion of affray, assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Armed police closed the A14 at Swavesey to stop a vehicle, which saw four men arrested – three men, aged 22, 32, and 34 all from Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of affray. A 51-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at Peterborough City Hospital on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Cambridgeshire Police said that all of those arrested have now been bailed until June.

