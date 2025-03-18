Armed police close A14 and arrest four men after violence breaks out in Peterborough leaving one man seriously hurt

Six people have been arrested in total following incident on St Paul’s Road

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 2.30pm on Monday afternoon with reports of a small group of men fighting with weapons in St Pauls Road New England, near to Dogsthorpe Road. “A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, where he remains. “A 40-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested in Lincoln Road on suspicion of affray, assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent. He remains in custody. “Firearms officers stopped a vehicle on the A14 eastbound at Swavesey at about 3.30pm yesterday, which resulted in the road being temporarily closed while four men were arrested. “Three men, aged 22, 32, and 34 all from Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of affray. A 51-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent. All four men remain in custody. “A 17-year-old boy was arrested at Peterborough City Hospital on suspicion of making threats to kill. He has since been released from police custody to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 15 June.”