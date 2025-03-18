Armed police close A14 and arrest four men after violence breaks out in Peterborough leaving one man seriously hurt

By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Mar 2025, 14:28 BST

Six people have been arrested in total following incident on St Paul’s Road

Armed police closed the A14 in Cambridgeshire to arrest four men after reports of violence in Peterborough.

Police were called to St Pauls Road New England on Monday afternoon (March 18) after receiving the reports that a small group of men were fighting with weapons in the street.

One man suffered serious injuries in the incident – and now six people have been arrested in connection with the violence – including a teenage boy.

The incident happened on St Pauls Road near the junction with Dogsthorpe Roadplaceholder image
The incident happened on St Pauls Road near the junction with Dogsthorpe Road

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 2.30pm on Monday afternoon with reports of a small group of men fighting with weapons in St Pauls Road New England, near to Dogsthorpe Road. “A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, where he remains. “A 40-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested in Lincoln Road on suspicion of affray, assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent. He remains in custody. “Firearms officers stopped a vehicle on the A14 eastbound at Swavesey at about 3.30pm yesterday, which resulted in the road being temporarily closed while four men were arrested. “Three men, aged 22, 32, and 34 all from Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of affray. A 51-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent. All four men remain in custody. “A 17-year-old boy was arrested at Peterborough City Hospital on suspicion of making threats to kill. He has since been released from police custody to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 15 June.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police on 101, or through their website.

