Men and women suffer serious injuries in unprovoked New Year attack at taxi rank on Westgate, Peterborough

Police have released CCTV images of five people they would like to speak to following a serious assault in Peterborough.

The incident happened at about 1.30am on Sunday 1 January outside a taxi rank in Westgate, when four people were approached by five others who attacked them.

All four victims, two men and two women, were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries to their heads and faces.

Do you recognise these people?

Detective Constable Lloyd Davis said: “This appears to be a violent and completely unprovoked attack which left the victims with serious facial injuries.

“We are urging anyone who recognises the people pictured, or who saw the incident take place, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

