Police also seized a car as part of the arrest

Three people have been arrested after a suspected drug deal was spotted taking place in Peterborough.

CCTV operators spotted the suspicious behaviour last week in Millfield.

Now two men and a woman have been arrested – and a Volkswagen Passat has been seized by police.

The VW seized by Police

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “After our CCTV operators reported a suspected drug deal in progress in Alma Road in Millfield, our neighbourhood officers were able to locate and arrest three people:

“A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and assaulting an emergency worker, and has been bailed until August

“A 25-year-old woman has been charged with possession of crack cocaine and is due in court later this month

“A 49-year-old man has been charged with possession of crack cocaine, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance, and is due in court later this month

“The car has been seized for forensics after suspected class A drugs were found inside.”