Men and woman arrested and VW Passat seized in Peterborough after CCTV spots suspected drug deal taking place

By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th May 2025, 12:02 BST
Police also seized a car as part of the arrest

Three people have been arrested after a suspected drug deal was spotted taking place in Peterborough.

Most Popular

CCTV operators spotted the suspicious behaviour last week in Millfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now two men and a woman have been arrested – and a Volkswagen Passat has been seized by police.

The VW seized by Policeplaceholder image
The VW seized by Police

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “After our CCTV operators reported a suspected drug deal in progress in Alma Road in Millfield, our neighbourhood officers were able to locate and arrest three people:

“A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and assaulting an emergency worker, and has been bailed until August

“A 25-year-old woman has been charged with possession of crack cocaine and is due in court later this month

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A 49-year-old man has been charged with possession of crack cocaine, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance, and is due in court later this month

“The car has been seized for forensics after suspected class A drugs were found inside.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice