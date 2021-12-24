McLaren motorist left with long delay as he was driving home for Christmas as police seize supercar near Peterborough
The driver of a McLaren supercar was left with a long delay as they were driving home for Christmas as police seized the car near Peterborough.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 11:40 am
Friday, 24th December 2021, 12:35 pm
Officers pulled the driver over on the A1(M) this morning, after it was flagged for having no insurance.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said the driver would be able to get their car back when they prove it has valid insurance.