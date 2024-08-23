Masked teen who robbed woman (72) and pushed her over is given a Youth Referral Order

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“The boy has a significant offending history”

A teenager has admitted robbing a 72-year-old woman in Peterborough.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named by law, approached the woman in Nabs Lane, Dogsthorpe, on the afternoon of June 16 and demanded money.

A spokesperson for Cambs police explained: “Wearing a mask over his face, he grabbed the woman’s bag and pushed her to the ground before running off.

“He used the woman’s stolen bank card four times during the following hour, before it was blocked by the bank, but was captured on CCTV and identified by detectives.

“He was arrested at his home in Peterborough on June 20 where police found some of the woman’s stolen property in the boy’s bedroom.”

He appeared at Huntingdon Youth Court on Wednesday (August 21) where he admitted robbery and fraud by false representation – namely using stolen bank cards.

He was ordered to pay £150 in compensation to the victim and sentenced to an 18-month Youth Referral Order – the first community sentence given to most first-time young offenders, requiring them to attend a youth offender panel made up of two members of the local community and an advisor from a youth offending team, where they will agree a contract of certain commitments.

He must also complete 120 hours of unpaid work, adhere to a curfew between 7pm and 7am until November 18, and has been banned from Paston for the next six months.

Detective Constable Megan Sims, who investigated, said: “Despite only being 17, the boy has a significant offending history including two convictions for four separate instances of robbery or attempted robbery which have resulted in prison sentences.

“As part of his latest sentence, the Youth Referral Order will seek to rehabilitate him and get him on the right path and hopefully away from the violent behaviour he has shown.”