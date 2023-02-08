Masked men force their way into Deepings pensioner's home and cut phone lines

Police have launched an appeal after masked men forced their way into a pensioner’s home and cut the phone lines after claiming to have a package to deliver to the elderly victim.

The victim, a woman aged in her 80s, has been left shaken by the incident, Lincolnshire Police said.

Officers received a 999 call at 6.51pm last night (7 February), reporting that two men wearing masks had targeted the property in Broadgate Lane, Deeping St James. Officers were immediately dispatched, but the suspects had left the scene on arrival.

Police are appealing for witnesses

It was reported that the suspects banged on the window and claimed to have a package for the resident, and then forced their way in once the door was opened by the victim.

Police said that the emergency care line and the phone line cables inside the property were cut during the incident.

The men carried out an untidy search of the property before leaving.

No items are believed to have been stolen.

Officers carried out searches of the local area following the incident, and police said they will remain in the local area today carrying out further enquiries in a bid to capture the culprits

The incident was reported by a neighbour, and officers are now appealing for further help in identifying the people responsible.

Detectives have said they would like people who might have been driving in the area to check dashcam which may have captured the suspects or a vehicle around the time of the offence, as well as anyone who may have CCTV or Ring doorbell footage they could share.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “This was a brazen offence which has left the victim very shaken, and we are hopeful that community intelligence can help us find those responsible.”