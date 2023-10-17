Market Deeping teenager charged with stalking after reports of 'loitering at police car parks'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has appeared in court after he was charged for stalking offences after police received ‘multiple’ reports of incidents in towns near Peterborough.

Connor Harrold, (19), of The Orchards in Market Deeping, appeared in magistrates court yesterday (October 16) after he was charged with stalking involving serious alarm and distress following the alleged incidents. He will appear at crown court next month

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We had received multiple reports of incidents at Bourne and Stamford, which ranged from loitering at police car parks taking photographs of private cars, to harassment.

“Connor Harrold, of The Orchards in Market Deeping, has been charged with stalking involving serious alarm and distress when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (16 October).