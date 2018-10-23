Manhunt launched in Peterborough after serious assault in Whittlesey

Have your say

A manhunt has been launched for a man in Peterborough after a serious assault in Whittlesey.

Thomas Hood, 29, of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Whittlesey on Saturday October 13.

WANTED: Thomas Hoods

Hood is believed to be staying somewhere in the Peterborough area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 35/37414/18 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org