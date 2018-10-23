Manhunt launched in Peterborough after serious assault in Whittlesey

A manhunt has been launched for a man in Peterborough after a serious assault in Whittlesey.
Thomas Hood, 29, of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Whittlesey on Saturday October 13.
Hood is believed to be staying somewhere in the Peterborough area.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 35/37414/18 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org