Manhunt launched in Peterborough after police link series of sexual offences, including sexual assault, to single man

Police are investigating a series of incidents in a Peterborough woodland including indecent exposures, sexual assault and an attempted robbery.

Officers are investigating the series of incidents that took place in Orton Longueville Woods, Peterborough, between Tuesday May 8 and Friday May 18.

The incidents included two indecent exposures, a sexual assault, an attempted robbery and an indecent act.

Officers are looking for the same man in relation to these incidents.

One man was arrested yesterday, Thursday May 24, but released with no further action.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Peterborough Telegraph requested further details of the offences, including times and dates as well as a description of the offender, but due to operational sensitives Cambridgeshire Police are not able to provide this information at this time.

Anyone with information about any of the offences should call police on 101.