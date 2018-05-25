Description released of man wanted for series of sexual offences in Peterborough, including sexual assault on teenage girl

Peterborough police have released a description of the man they are hunting for following a series of sexual offences in the city.

Officers are investigating the series of incidents that took place in Orton Longueville Woods, Peterborough, between Tuesday May 8 and Friday May 18.

The incidents included two indecent exposures, a sexual assault involving a 16-year-old girl, an attempted robbery and an indecent act.

Police said all of the offences occurred during the daytime in the wooded area directly behind Nene Park Academy School.

The 16-year-old girl involved in the sexual assault was thankfully uninjured in the incident.

Officers are looking for the same man in relation to these incidents.

The male has been described as Asian/Dark European, between 5ft 5 and 5ft 8 with a slim build, between 20-30 years of age

One man was arrested yesterday, Thursday May 24, but released with no further action.

The investigation is ongoing.

A police spokesman added: "In response to these offences being reported, we have increased patrols with officers in uniform and plain clothes, which resulted in the arrest.

"We will continue to dedicate officers to the area whilst the investigation continues."

Anyone with information about any of the offences should call police on 101.

