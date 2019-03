Have your say

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a wanted man.

Callum Smith, 22, is wanted in connection with a serious assault which happened in the early hours of Saturday, January 19, on the Market Square in St Neots.

Have you seen this man?

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Anyone who believes they have seen him or knows where he is should contact police by calling 101.