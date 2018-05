A man was stabbed in a violent incident in Peterborough last night.

Police were called to Donaldson Drive at 7.30pm to reports that a man had been stabbed outside a property.

A man in his 40s was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should cal police on 101 with incieent number 409 of May 21.