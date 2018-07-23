Manhunt launched after boy robbed by three men in Peterborough park

A manhunt is underway for three men who robbed a young boy in a Peterborough park

At about 3pm on Friday (July 20) three men approached the boy in a park in Fulbridge Road in Peterborough and stole his dark grey Carrera mountain bike and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

“he first man is described as roughly 18, five foot nine, tanned with a small goatee. The second man is described as roughly 20, five foot ten, tanned with black hair and the third man is described as roughly 23, tanned, five foot 11 of a slim build and was wearing black clothes with his hood up.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/16307/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report .

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.