Manhunt launched after ATM taken in ram-raid in Ramsey

Police are hunting for six or seven people involved in a ram-raid at Nationwide Building Society in Ramsey today.

Police were called at 2am this morning, Monday June 25, with reports of people stealing the ATM from Nationwide in Ramsey High Street.

It was reported there were six or seven people and two vehicles, including a Land Rover.

A digger was also left in the middle of the road.

The police helicopter was deployed to assist with locating the vehicles and offenders.

A vehicle on fire with an ATM attached was located in Chapel Road in Ramsey Heights at about 7.15am this morning.

Police believe this is linked to the ram raid earlier this morning.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 35 of 25 June or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.