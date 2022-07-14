Man who was arrested by armed police after hitting a pedestrian while driving stolen BMW in Peterborough jailed

A man who was found hiding in a loft, after hitting a pedestrian while driving a stolen BMW on cloned number plates, has been jailed.

Kashon Browne, 24, was arrested on December 21, 2020, following a long stand-off with armed police at a house in Earls Close, Peterborough, where the BMW was found.

At about 11.30pm the previous day, Browne was captured on CCTV driving the BMW in the city centre and swerving towards and colliding with a man.

Kashon Browne and the stolen BMW

The man had tried to intervene after seeing Browne having a confrontation with a woman.

Checks of Browne’s internet search history found he had been researching the insurance and MOT status of the car to avoid detection by the police.

There was also an internet search for a number plate found in the car, which had been stolen from London.

Browne was found to have no driving licence and no insurance to drive the BMW.

On Friday, Browne, of Fraser Road, Edmonton, London, was sentenced to four years and five months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court, after a jury found him guilty of dangerous driving and handling stolen goods.

DC Jacob Reeves, who investigated, said: “Browne was reckless and risked the life of the pedestrian by driving at him.

“To compound matters, he was driving a stolen car on false number plates for which he didn’t have a licence or insurance.