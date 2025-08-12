Man who threatened to disfigure and put partner 'in a wheelchair for Christmas jailed'

A man who threatened to disfigure and put his partner “in a wheelchair for Christmas” has been jailed.

Alvaro Ferreira, 50, of Christie Drive, Huntingdon, made the threats in a bid to stop the victim reporting his abuse towards her.

Ferreira had regularly hit and slapped the victim throughout their relationship.

During one occasion in February last year, Ferreria assaulted her, and she managed to flee to a neighbour’s house.

Ferreria was convicted of actual bodily harm (ABH) and handed a suspended prison sentence in April 2024.

Believing he had changed his ways, the victim rekindled the relationship, but Ferreria reverted to his abusive behaviours.

He accused her of cheating, messaged her family pretending to be the victim, and would take her phone so she couldn't call for help.

Ferreria also controlled her finances and once accessed her bank account online and transferred £750 to his account without her consent.

He would also call the victim and shout at her while she was at work.

In December last year, the victim managed to get away for a couple of days, but when she returned, he hit her several times and threw things at her as punishment for leaving.

The victim managed to flee the scene and officers arrested Ferreria.

In June this year, Ferreria pleaded guilty to engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

On Wednesday, (August 6) at Cambridge Crown Court, Ferreria’s suspended sentence was activated, and he was jailed for three years and 10 months.

He was also handed a restraining order.

DC Katey Shaw, who investigated, said: “This case goes to show that Ferreria had the chance to mend his ways, but again, showed himself to be a violent individual.

“No one should be treated this way in a relationship, and I would commend her for her courage in coming forward. I hope she can now rebuild her life.”

If you are worried your partner may have an abusive past, or have concerns about a friend or loved one’s partner you can use the Clare's Law scheme for more information on accessing the scheme on the Cambridgeshire Constabulary website.