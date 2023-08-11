A man who threatened his then partner with a knife at their home has been jailed for a year.

Daniel Woods shoved the woman against the fridge, grabbed a kitchen knife, and held it to her chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman’s brother, who was at home at the time of the incident, heard the calls for help, and came down to help wrestle the knife away.

Daniel Woods

The police were then called, and Woods was arrested.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday, August 10, after he was found guilty of assault by beating and threatening someone with an offensive weapon, and admitted criminal damage.

Mark Shelley, defending, urged Judge Sean Enright to impose a suspended sentence, saying Woods had shown genuine remorse for his actions.

But Judge Enright said an immediate prison sentence was the only option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Tremain, prosecuting, said the pair had been in a relationship for a number of years when the incident happened.

He said the woman had received a message from the defendant saying he ‘was on his second bottle of wine.’

Later that evening, when the woman had gone to bed, she heard a noise downstairs – she went down, and saw a lamp had been broken – the lamp had been a present from her brother.

After telling Woods ‘get out if you are going to be like that,’ Woods grabbed her by the jumper, and pushed her against the fridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Tremain said: “He was holding the knife around her chest and shoulders, causing her to fear he would stab or slash her.”

The woman and her brother were only able to get the knife off Woods after she bit him.

When Woods (32) of Tallington Lakes, was arrested, he admitted breaking the lamp, but denied threatening her with it. However, he was found guilty at trial.

Mr Shelley said: “He has no previous convictions, and there was no history of violence before this event. This was a flair up, on one night, when he had far too much to drink, on top of prescribed drugs he was taking.”

Judge Enright described the crime as a ‘very grave offence’ as he jailed Woods.