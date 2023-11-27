Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who stole four coats from a shop in Peterborough has been ordered to pay compensation.

On October 24, Tomas Holub entered Next in Brotherhood Shopping Park where he picked up two coats worth £78 each and left without making any attempt to pay.

He returned to the same shop two days later and stole another two of the same coat.

Holub, 31, was also caught on camera stealing items from Hobbycraft in Brotherhood Shopping Park on November 2.

Police officers who were on patrol in Queensgate Shopping Centre on November 6 arrested Holub in TK Maxx after they were alerted by shop security that they had him detained after catching him stealing two gift sets worth £80.

Holub, of Craig Street, Peterborough city centre, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 20) where he was ordered to complete a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and a six-month Drugs Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (DRR) after pleading guilty to four counts of theft.

He has also been ordered to pay £312 in compensation to Next and £80 in compensation to TK Maxx.

PC Hannon, who investigated, said: “Shoplifting is something we are working hard to tackle as we know the detrimental impact it has on our businesses and the staff working within them.

“We are now in the process of applying for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against Holub which will allow us to have a greater power to tackle his offending. If it is granted, Holub will be banned from certain areas of Peterborough, meaning we can arrest him if he is found to be breaching the order and put him before the courts.”