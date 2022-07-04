Man who stabbed 9-year-old in terrifying Peterborough attack given hospital order

A man who repeatedly stabbed a nine-year-old boy in a horrifying attack in a Peterborough street has been given an indefinite hospital order at court.

Faisal Khan (26) launched the attack on Peveril Road in May last year. He did not know the boy.

The youngster suffered life changing injuries, and needed specialist surgery as a result of the attack.

The knife used, and Faisal Khan, who has been given a hospital order

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday where he was made the subject of an indefinite hospital order and will only be released when he is deemed not to pose any risk to the public.

The court heard how the boy was walking along Peveril Road with his older brother at just after 3pm on 8 May last year when Kahn began following him.

Kahn, of Almond Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, overtook the pair then doubled back to face them before pulling a knife out of his pocket.

He attacked the boy, grabbing him and stabbing him to the face, head and hands. The unprovoked attack continued until residents began to come out of their homes.

Kahn fled and discarded a bloodied knife on Alexandra Road.

The youngster was airlifted to hospital and later underwent specialist reconstructive surgery, but was left with life-changing injuries including permanent scarring.

DC Rob Giffen, who investigated, said: “I can only imagine the feeling of sheer terror these two boys had when approached by a stranger in the street who then pulled out a knife. I would like to praise them for being so incredibly brave despite their ordeal.

“The impact of his attack on the young victim should not be underestimated – he was left scared to go out, stopped seeing his friends, had nightmares and couldn’t understand why someone would attack him for no reason.