The scene after the incident on Peveril Road.

Faisal Khan (25) has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after stabbing a nine-year-old boy in the face last year.

The incident took place on May 8, 2021 at around 3:24pm on Peveril Road.

The boy was walking with his older brother and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with life-changing injuries before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge. He was left with multiple wounds to his head and face and has required ‘a number of surgeries’ following the incident.

Khan, of Almond Road, Dogsthorpe, was arrested and charged with both attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

Khan appeared in court two weeks later but the case was adjourned while psychiatric reports were carried out.

He appeared before Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (May 30) and pleaded guilty to the charges.