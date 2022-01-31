Man who spat at police officer in Peterborough jailed

Aaron Lowe (30) spat at the police constable on January 16 this year.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, where he pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

Magistrates said a custodial sentence was warranted because of the nature of the offence - spitting during COVID.

He was jailed for four months

Lowe also pleaded guilty to criminal damage after damaging three wing mirrors on police cars.