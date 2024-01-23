Man who shot and killed father and son in Cambridgeshire has jail term extended

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who shot and killed a father and son in Cambridgeshire has had his jail sentence extended.

Stephen Alderton, 67, of no fixed abode, shot Joshua Dunmore, 32, twice in the hallway of his home in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, at 9.09pm on 29 March.

Thirty-one minutes later, he shot Gary Dunmore, 57, three times in the hallway of his home in The Row, Sutton, near Ely.

Stephen Alderton will be aged in his 90s when he is eligible for release

Alderton drove off in his motorhome but was arrested at about 1.30am the following day on the M5 near Worcester. The arrest was caught on police bodyworn video footage.

Alderton was interviewed by police but did not answer any questions and was charged with two counts of murder

In June he admitted the two counts of murder at Cambridge Crown Court, and in October he was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 25 years.

Today, The Court of Appeal has increased Alderton's sentence to life, with a minimum of 30 years, minus time already served.

Following the original sentence, DCI Katie Dounias, from the major crime unit, said: “On 29 March, Stephen Alderton turned a family dispute playing itself out through the courts into a double tragedy by his rash and brutal actions.