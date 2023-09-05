News you can trust since 1948
Man who knocked out ex-colleague in Peterborough assault jailed for more than three years

Motive for attack launched by Danius Bulka ‘unknown’
By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:42 BST
A man who knocked out an ex-colleague in an assault in Peterborough has been jailed.

Danius Bulka, 38, met the man in a car park close to his home in Peterborough in July last year. CCTV captured Bulka looking at his phone before repeatedly punching the victim to the head, causing him to lose consciousness for a moment.

The victim suffered severe bruising as a result of the attack, the motives for which remain unknown.

Danius BulkaDanius Bulka
Bulka, of Padholme Road, Peterborough, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (4 September) after being found guilty at trial of grievous bodily harm with intent and after pleading guilty to separate charges of driving while disqualified.

Detective Constable James Walker-Harrison, who investigated, said: “I am glad justice has been done today. The sentence handed down reflects the seriousness of his crimes.”