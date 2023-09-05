Man who knocked out ex-colleague in Peterborough assault jailed for more than three years

Watch more videos on Shots!

A man who knocked out an ex-colleague in an assault in Peterborough has been jailed.

Danius Bulka, 38, met the man in a car park close to his home in Peterborough in July last year. CCTV captured Bulka looking at his phone before repeatedly punching the victim to the head, causing him to lose consciousness for a moment.

The victim suffered severe bruising as a result of the attack, the motives for which remain unknown.

Bulka, of Padholme Road, Peterborough, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (4 September) after being found guilty at trial of grievous bodily harm with intent and after pleading guilty to separate charges of driving while disqualified.