The family of the motorcyclist have released a statement

A man who killed a motorcyclist in a head-on crash after trying to overtake a van has been jailed.

David Taylor, 58, was driving a grey BMW X1 along Forty Foot Bank, Ramsey, towards Chatteris, at about 5.30pm on Monday, 8 January, when he attempted the manoeuvre.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Taylor collided head-on with the red Moto Morini motorbike ridden by Alexander Paynter, 25, close to the junction with Benwick Road.

David Taylor.

“Mr Paynter, of Blacksmith’s Close, Ramsey Forty Foot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Taylor remained at the scene and was arrested.

“In interview, he said the motorcycle “just appeared” and he first saw it as it collided with his car.”

On Wednesday (23 October), at Peterborough Crown Court, Taylor, of Mallard Close, Chatteris, was jailed for three years and six months, having pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

Alexander Paynter was tragically killed in the collision

He was also disqualified from driving for six years and eight months.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler commented: “This was a completely avoidable collision that simply wouldn’t have happened had Taylor driven to the road conditions.

"He chose to perform a completely unnecessary and dangerous overtake which tragically resulted in Alexander losing his life.

"Alexander was innocently riding home to his family from his place of work and he was unable to do anything to avoid this collision.

"My thoughts are with Alexander’s friends and family - whilst no sentence passed will ever compensate for Alexander ‘s death - I hope the sentence offers the family some form of closure.”

Alexander Paynter's family said in a statement: "The sentencing brings the legal process to its end but no sentence will ever make up for the loss of Alexander. His daughter, Winnie, has lost her father and his family has lost a son and brother.

"Alexander was loved by all his friends, colleagues and anybody who met him. He had his own unique view of life and a very alternative sense of humour.

"People he met for the first time were often left wondering what had just happened. He was a real character.

"With his love of motorcycles, outrageous fashion, hair colours, dogs and whiskies, you never really knew what would come next.

"We would like to thank all his friends, colleagues and the local community for all their kindness and support."