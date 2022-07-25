Man who killed fellow pub-goer with one punch has jail sentence extended

A man who killed a fellow pub goer with one punch has had his jail sentence extended.

Jake McFarlane, who is now 23, was drinking with friends in the Samuel Pepys in High Street, Huntingdon, in the early hours of 30 January.

At about 1.30am McFarlane and one of his friends went to confront Ian Clitheroe, 50, who they believed was arguing with a woman outside the venue.

Jake McFarlane

Whilst one of his friends went to talk to the pair, McFarlane punched Mr Clitheroe causing him to fall to the ground. He then left the area before emergency services arrived.

Mr Clitheroe, of Loughrigg Close, Huntingdon, continued to receive hospital treatment but died on 3 February.

McFarlane was given a two year prison sentence in April this year having pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He was also given a 21 month sentence after admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine, relating to 20 small packets of cocaine worth £710 and a set of digital scales with white powder residue on them found in his luggage when he was arrested at Huntingdon Railway Station on January 30.

Ian Clitheroe

However, following a hearing at The Court of Appeal on Friday, McFarlane, of Bernard Close, Huntingdon, had his manslaughter jail sentence extended to 44 months.

This is to run consecutively to the 21 months for possession with intent to supply cocaine, meaning a new total sentence of five years and five months.

In a statement released following the original sentencing, Mr Clitheroe’s family said: “Ian was a larger than life, generous, loving man with a heart of gold. It is difficult to put into words how his loss has affected all of those who knew and loved him.

“We are relieved that Jake McFarlane is now rightly behind bars and no longer a threat to society, although his sentence in no way compares to our life sentence.

“Our lives will never be the same again without Ian in it. The impact and tragic senseless manner of his death resonates with us every day.