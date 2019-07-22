Man who harassed and threatened to stab ex-partner jailed

A man who ignored a restraining order and threatened to stab his ex-partner has been jailed for more than a year.

Christopher West (27) was made the subject of a three-year restraining order on May 9 after he assaulted and harassed his ex-partner, a woman in her 20s.

Christopher West

Despite the order he contacted her just nine days later using a different phone number but she immediately recognised his voice. He denied it was him but eventually slipped up and became aggressive and threatening.

The woman ended the call and phoned police, during which he tried to ring her a further 16 times. Fearing he would turn up at her house in Cambridge, the woman and her son went to a nearby friend’s house.

However, while walking there they were confronted by West who continued to be abusive but left after the woman’s dad intervened.

She was again contacted by West on May 27. This time he demanded to meet her at Waitrose and said he would smash her car up if she did not. The woman told him she was not going to meet him and contacted police but officers were unable find him at the shop.

The victim received another call from West a short while later but quickly hung up after he told her he was hiding from police and waiting for her. He called again an hour later, asking to meet and for £100 but she again hung up.

Over the coming hours he phoned a further 48 times before the woman eventually answered and was told by West, “if you don’t come and meet me I’m going to come round, smash your car up and stab you”.

At about 11.10pm that night she received a further call from West, who was using a number linked to Addenbrooke’s Hospital. He told her to “come to the hospital now or I’ll come round and smash your head in”, before demanding £50.

West was arrested the following day at his home in Dobede Way, Soham.

He was jailed for 15 months and eight weeks at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment and breaching a suspended sentence order.

DC Paul Evans said: “Over the course of the past few months West made the victim’s life a misery and often left her fearing for her and her son’s safety.

“Thankfully, the serious nature of his offending came to light and I hope the fact he is behind bars is of some reassurance to the victim.”