Man who drove car at tradesman in Cambridgeshire parking row banned from roads for 13 years

Robert Skilton jailed for six years after being found guilty of GBH

A man who drove his car at a tradesman over a row about parking leaving his victim with a severe cut on his arm has been locked up.

Robert Skilton, 65, drove at the victim on the afternoon of 26 July, leaving him with a severe cut near his wrist right down to the bone, before driving off.

The victim, a man in his 50s, had been working in one of the flats at The Brindles, in Green Street, March, with his daughter.

Robert Skilton

At just before 2pm, Skilton, who was in his car, confronted his daughter about their van being parked round the back of the block of flats where he lived.

The victim came outside after hearing the exchange and an argument broke out. Skilton drove directly at the tradesman, hitting him and his works van.

When police arrived Skilton had gone but was quickly found leaving a motorway service station in Essex, and arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH).

In police interview he gave a prepared statement, denying causing GBH. He claimed he had used “proportionate and reasonable” force in response to feeling threatened and fearing for his life after seeing the victim holding a hammer.

Skilton continued to deny the offence but was charged and stood trial at Peterborough Crown Court in November, where jurors took less than two hours to unanimously find him guilty.

He was sentenced at the same court last Friday (22 December) where he was handed a total of six years in prison. Skilton was also disqualified from driving for 13-and-a-half years.

DC Chris Herring, who investigated, said: “Thanks to the actions of the first officers on the scene linking in with officers from another county, Skilton was quickly found and arrested, which helped to secure valuable evidence and get a dangerous man off the streets.

“Skilton’s behaviour was very reckless; he used his car as a weapon against someone who was just doing their job – and all over an argument about parking.