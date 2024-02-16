Man who 'caused misery' to community jailed at Peterborough court after waving wooden pole in busy street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was caught brandishing a wooden pole in Ramsey has been jailed.

James Caulfield, 39, of High Street, Ramsey, was arrested on 16 June after police were called to reports of him waving the pole and shouting abusive language in Great Whyte.

On 2 July he was arrested again after being found in possession of a four-inch craft knife, also in Great Whyte.

At Peterborough Magistrates Court last week, Caulfield, was sentenced to 40 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a knife in a public place and activating a suspended sentence.

PC Simon Taylor said: “Caulfield is a prolific criminal who has caused misery within the local community with his unpredictable behaviour.