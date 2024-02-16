News you can trust since 1948
Man who 'caused misery' to community jailed at Peterborough court after waving wooden pole in busy street

James Caulfield brandished pole in Ramsey last year
By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th Feb 2024, 12:55 GMT
A man who was caught brandishing a wooden pole in Ramsey has been jailed.

James Caulfield, 39, of High Street, Ramsey, was arrested on 16 June after police were called to reports of him waving the pole and shouting abusive language in Great Whyte.

On 2 July he was arrested again after being found in possession of a four-inch craft knife, also in Great Whyte.

James Caulfield brandishing the pole

At Peterborough Magistrates Court last week, Caulfield, was sentenced to 40 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a knife in a public place and activating a suspended sentence.

PC Simon Taylor said: “Caulfield is a prolific criminal who has caused misery within the local community with his unpredictable behaviour.

“This sentence demonstrates the severity of his offending and I hope residents and businesses in Ramsey can feel safe with him now behind bars.”