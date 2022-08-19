Man who caused 'fear' to residents given court order banning him begging

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man with a string of convictions in Peterborough has been made subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Earl Allen, 50, was handed the order at Peterborough Magistrates’ court on Friday (12 August) which prevents him from causing anti-social behaviour (ASB).

The order was granted after Allen was convicted of being in possession of a knife in a public place earlier this year.

Earl Allen

Allen arrested in January

Police were called at about noon on Friday, 14 January, with reports that Allen was brandishing the weapon in Oundle Road.

He was arrested, charged and remanded to appear in court the following day where he admitted the offence.

Allen was released on court bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court for a pre-sentencing hearing on 3 February, however, he failed to appear and was arrested by the local neighbourhood policing team on 15 February.

He was then remanded in prison until his sentencing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 24 June where he received eight months in prison but was released due to time served on remand.

His sentence also included another six offences relating to an incident in Peterborough city centre on 15 December last year, all of which he admitted in court; attempted theft of a handbag and assaulting a woman both in Bridge Street, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Viersen Platz, two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence in Long Causeway, and theft of an ice cream from Budgens.

Allen was arrested by neighbourhood policing officers in Walton on Saturday (13 August) after he had been circulated as wanted for recall to prison, where he will remain until October this year.

What the order says

The order states Allen, of no fixed address, must not:

- approach any person with the intention of asking for money or any other object

- place or hold any item in front or near to himself in such a manner as to attract passers-by to place money in it

- cause any anti-social behaviour as defined by harassment, alarm or distress in a public place

Failure to comply with the conditions of the CBO is an arrestable offence.

"Support is in place to hopefully get Allen on a better path”

Sergeant Sam Tucker, from the southern Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Allen’s behaviour has been a concern for those living and working in and around Woodston and Peterborough city centre for some time.

“Despite working with partner agencies such as drug and alcohol support services, he has continued to cause a nuisance to the public, and often fear.

“I would like to reassure the local community that support is in place to hopefully get Allen on a better path, however, for as long as he is posing a threat and causing concern, we will take action.”

Anyone with information about someone who carries a knife is urged to report it to police online.

Anyone with information about Allen breaching his CBO should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report.