Man who attempted "trolley dash" thefts in Peterborough supermarket is jailed
Christian Grigore, 36, went to Tesco Extra, in Hampton, on 1 August and began filling a trolley with various items including bedding, electrical items, confectionary and clothing.
A spokesperson for Cambs Police said: “Within seven minutes Grigore had filled the trolley to the brim, before balancing a large television on the top and attempting to leave the store with the items worth more than £1,700.
“He was stopped by security guards and police were called.”
On Friday (3 October) at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court, Grigore, of Cromwell Road, Peterborough, was jailed for a year and four weeks, having admitted attempted theft from a shop and a further theft from a shop relating to a theft from the same supermarket on 17 July.
Sergeant Vince Smith commented: “This was a shocking attempt to steal a large quantity of items from a local supermarket.
“With security in place, it was clear Grigore was not going to get away with such an audacious attempt. I’m pleased he was apprehended and has now faced the consequences of his actions.”