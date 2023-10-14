Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who attacked his own mother outside her home, slamming her head into the ground, has been jailed.

Kieren Latore, 22, also stamped on her chest and legs in Drovers Place, Huntingdon, on the night of 16 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim managed to escape his clutches and was found shortly afterwards by officers at another property, curled up in a ball with multiple cuts and bruises.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieren Latore

Officers heard that earlier in the evening, Latore had subjected his mother to an hour-long tirade of physical and verbal abuse during a car journey from Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, to her home, where he had been recently living.

Latore, who was sitting behind his mother, told her she was a failure and when the driver - a friend of his mother’s - tried to intervene, he yelled at him to “crash the car”.

He threw his arm around the victim’s throat and applied pressure and squeezed her shoulder blade, causing her pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a bid to avoid a crash, the driver swerved at the last moment, which prompted Latore to calm down and his demeanour switched to being pleasant for the rest of the journey.

However, once the trio arrived home, Latore became verbally abusive again towards his mother after she couldn’t get inside.

In a terrifying escalation, he announced he was going to hit her and threw her to ground by her throat, applying pressure.

He then punched her in the face several times and stamped on her repeatedly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a couple of attempts, the friend managed to stop Latore, who fled, but officers found him a few hours later in Godmanchester.

On Tuesday (10 October), Latore appeared at Peterborough Crown Court after admitting causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and drug offences from outside the county.

He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

DC Kieran Wickens, who investigated, said: “This was violent and cruel behaviour against his own mother, and no one should be put through such a terrifying ordeal.

“Domestic abuse is never acceptable, there is no excuse, and we will not tolerate it.”