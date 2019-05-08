Man wanted over vehicle theft and blackmail in Peterborough and other offences

Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted in connection with a number of crimes.

Harry Smith (27) is wanted on two court warrants in relation to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, traffic offences and recall to prison.

Harry Smith

He is also wanted for theft of a vehicle and blackmail relating to an offence in which he claimed to want to purchase a vehicle legitimately in Palmers Road, Peterborough, on April 11.

It is also believed the car which was stolen last month has been used in a bilking offence in Norfolk.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is urged to contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.