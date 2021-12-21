Man wanted by police for kidnap and violence could be in Peterborough
Police looking for a man who is wanted in connection with kidnap and violent offences have said he has links to Peterborough.
Officers are looking to speak with 31-year-old Idnan Akbar following an incident in Luton on 1 December. He is wanted in connection with kidnap and grievous bodily harm (GBH) offences.
He is known to have links to Luton, as well as Peterborough in Cambridgeshire and the West Midlands.
Detective Sergeant James West said: “We are appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Idnan Akbar to contact us straight away as it is incredibly important that we speak to him.
“I would also like to remind the public that harbouring him could also be a criminal offence. It is vital that, if you know where he is or have information on where he is, you get in touch either directly through the police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101