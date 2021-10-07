Man told to clear rubbish from countryside after being caught fly-tipping

Curtis George Brown (24) was convicted at Huntingdon Magistrates Court of illegally dumping waste in September.

Brown, of Godmanchester, pleaded guilty to three counts of fly tipping which he admitted to doing for personal financial gain. Two offences were committed at at RAF Upwood and one was committed on Hollow Road, Ramsey Forty Foot.

He had previously appeared before the court in January 2020 for four counts of fly tipping and he received a £500 fine from the Magistrates with clearance costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £50.

Court news

Brown has now been ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, as part of his Court ordered 12-month community order and pay a fine of £600 to cover investigation costs, clearance costs and victim surcharge.

He will be required to spend his 100 hours of unpaid work clearing up waste from some of Huntingdonshire’s countryside, green spaces and town centres.

Executive Councillor for Leisure and Regulatory Services, Councillor Keith Ivan Prentice, said: “On average Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) receives 100 reports of fly tipping per month.

“The Community Protection & Enforcement Officers will investigate all fly tips to try and trace the waste back to its source. As soon as the investigation has finished the Operations team will clear the waste, if on HDC owned land or the Highway. The Council will support any private landowners who become victims of these environmental crimes.