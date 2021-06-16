Man to appear in court charged with Peterborough burglary

Scott Ellis, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday (Tuesday), in Brookfurlong, Westwood, in connection with a burglary in Fawsley Garth, also in Westwood, on Friday (June 11).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has since been charged with burglary with intent to steal and has been remanded to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today.