Man to appear in court charged with Peterborough burglary
A man is due to appear in court today (June 16) charged with a burglary in Peterborough.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 12:32 pm
Scott Ellis, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday (Tuesday), in Brookfurlong, Westwood, in connection with a burglary in Fawsley Garth, also in Westwood, on Friday (June 11).
He has since been charged with burglary with intent to steal and has been remanded to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today.
For information on burglary and how to report concerns to us, follow this link: https://bit.ly/3wwUiJZ.