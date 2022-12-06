A man who threatened his support staff with a knife before making off into the street with it has been sentenced.

Samuel Pope, 26, left his supported living accommodation in Fairmead Way, Peterborough, armed with an eight-inch kitchen knife on 21 March, after a fall-out with staff.

He had been allowed to use the knife to prepare food, however, when staff asked him to return it, Pope became agitated, started waving the knife around and threatening people.

The knife used by Pope

Pope left the home shortly before police arrived, but was located by armed officers in nearby Riverside.

On Friday, he was sentenced to a 10-month supervision order at Peterborough Crown Court after previously admitting possession of a knife in a public place.

