Man threatened staff at Spalding convenience store with BB gun

Man threatened staff at a Spalding convenience store with a BB gun.

At 8.27pm on Monday, November 5, a man entered the Fantasia store in Bourne Road.

The man police wish to speak to

He threatened staff with a BB gun and asked them to empty the contents of the till into a grey rucksack.

Staff refused and the man left empty-handed.

If you have any information, or can identify the man pictured in the photograph, you can contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways:

. By calling 101, quoting Incident 443 of November 5;

. By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk – please put incident 443 of November 5 in the subject line

. By calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.