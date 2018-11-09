Man threatened staff at Spalding convenience store with BB gun

Man threatened staff at a Spalding convenience store with a BB gun.
At 8.27pm on Monday, November 5, a man entered the Fantasia store in Bourne Road.
He threatened staff with a BB gun and asked them to empty the contents of the till into a grey rucksack.
Staff refused and the man left empty-handed.
If you have any information, or can identify the man pictured in the photograph, you can contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways:
. By calling 101, quoting Incident 443 of November 5;
. By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk – please put incident 443 of November 5 in the subject line
. By calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.